Pahang palace dismisses claim sultan offering financial aid

The Pahang palace advised the public to report suspicious videos, claiming to be from Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, to the authorities. (Kesultanan Pahang pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Pahang palace dismissed a claim circulating on social media that the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, is offering financial aid to the public.

The palace said it was aware of such claims, made via an AI-generated video featuring an image of Al-Sultan Abdullah, Bernama reported.

“We are advising the public against sharing the said video and not to be duped by the claims in the video,” the palace was quoted as saying.

It also advised the public to report suspicious videos to the authorities.

The palace also reiterated that the Sultan of Pahang does not have any personal social media accounts and that any official statement would be published on its “Kesultanan Pahang” Facebook page.

Similarly, the “Kesultanan Pahang” handle is used for its Instagram, TikTok and YouTube accounts.

In July last year, the Pahang palace also dismissed as fake an AI-generated video featuring Al-Sultan Abdullah’s image, also purportedly offering assistance to the public.