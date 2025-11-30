Malaysia Airlines resumes direct flights to Brisbane

Malaysia Airlines said the direct flight service to Brisbane underscores its commitment to strengthening its footprint in Australia. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia Airlines is flying to Brisbane again for the first time since March 2023. The inaugural flight MH135 took off from KLIA last night and landed in Brisbane Airport early this morning local time.

The airline’s operator Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said the resumption of the direct flight service to Brisbane underscores Malaysia Airlines’ commitment to strengthening its footprint in Australia and enhancing global network connectivity, Bernama reported.

“This strategic expansion supports both tourism and trade flows between Malaysia and Queensland, while offering travellers greater convenience and choice,” MAG chief commercial officer Dersenish Aresandiran said in a statement.

The national carrier said the response has been overwhelming with the service achieving strong load factors – 86% on the outbound flight to Brisbane and 99% on the return flight to Kuala Lumpur.

It added that this reflected robust demand for the reinstated route.

According to the airline, there will be five flights per week, on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

With the addition of Brisbane, Malaysia Airlines now flies to five Australian cities, the others being Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide.