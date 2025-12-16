China to impose anti-dumping duties on EU pork for 5 years

The duties ranging from 4.9% to 19.8% will be applied from Dec 17 on some EU pork and pork products.

China imported 4.3 billion yuan in pork products from major producer Spain alone last year. (EPA Images pic)
BEIJING:
China will impose “anti-dumping duties” ranging from 4.9% to 19.8% on some EU pork and pork products, the country’s commerce ministry announced Tuesday.

The levies are lower than temporary duties imposed in September, which ranged from 15.6% to 62.4%, but will be in place for five years.

The duties will be applied from Dec 17, after an anti-dumping investigation found imports from the bloc “were being dumped, and the domestic industry suffered substantial damages” as a result, the ministry said in a statement.

China’s probe began last year as Brussels scrutinised Beijing’s state subsidies for electric vehicles.

“At present, the domestic industry is facing difficulties, and there are strong calls for protection,” a commerce ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

They added that the investigation’s conclusions were “objective, fair, and impartial”.

China — the world’s leading consumer of pork — imported 4.3 billion yuan (US$600 million) in pork products from major producer Spain alone last year, according to official Chinese customs data.

