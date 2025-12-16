China to impose anti-dumping duties on EU pork for 5 years

The levies are lower than temporary duties imposed in September, which ranged from 15.6% to 62.4%, but will be in place for five years.
The duties will be applied from Dec 17, after an anti-dumping investigation found imports from the bloc “were being dumped, and the domestic industry suffered substantial damages” as a result, the ministry said in a statement.
China’s probe began last year as Brussels scrutinised Beijing’s state subsidies for electric vehicles.
“At present, the domestic industry is facing difficulties, and there are strong calls for protection,” a commerce ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.
They added that the investigation’s conclusions were “objective, fair, and impartial”.
China — the world’s leading consumer of pork — imported 4.3 billion yuan (US$600 million) in pork products from major producer Spain alone last year, according to official Chinese customs data.