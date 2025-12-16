Pahang police dismantle syndicate developing apps for fraud

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said the group was also involved in foreign currency exchange fraud, targeting victims in China. (Bernama pic)

KUANTAN : Pahang police have dismantled a syndicate specialising in creating apps for fraudulent activities at a house in Puncak Lestari, Mentakab, Temerloh.

Police chief Yahaya Othman said five suspects were arrested at around 6.50pm on Dec 2: a local man and woman, two male Chinese nationals, and one Indonesian woman, between the ages of 29 and 39.

“The group was also involved in foreign currency exchange fraud, targeting victims in China,” he said during a press conference at the Pahang police contingent headquarters today.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects had occupied the premises since July, allegedly working as customer service officers with monthly salaries ranging from RM2,500 to RM4,000.

This is the third scam centre to be dismantled in Pahang this year, following raids in Genting Highlands and Bera.

Yahaya also highlighted a concerning trend in fraud losses, with figures from January to November this year amounting to RM90.3 million, an increase from just over RM80 million recorded in the same period last year.