2 more arrested in Penang over Seremban shooting

Seremban police chief Azahar Abdul Rahim said the suspects, both in their 30s, were arrested in Penang early yesterday morning. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested two more men in connection with a shooting at Jalan Rasah-Mambau in Seremban which killed a man last week.

Seremban police chief Azahar Abdul Rahim said the suspects, both in their 30s, were arrested in Penang early yesterday morning, Berita Harian reported.

They were remanded until Dec 19 to assist in investigations.

“So far, a total of five men have been detained and one semi-automatic firearm has been seized,” Azahar was quoted as saying.

He said the remand for the initial three suspects had been extended to Dec 19.

The investigation paper is expected to be referred to the Negeri Sembilan police headquarters on Dec 18 before being submitted to the state prosecution office.

On Dec 10, two men were shot while travelling in a car along Jalan Rasah-Mambau, near the Port Dickson toll plaza. One of the victims died while receiving treatment at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban.

Azahar said the other victim was in stable condition.