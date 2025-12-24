Duo nabbed over viral video of person in headscarf allegedly drinking alcohol

Bukit Aman CID chief M Kumar said the public should use social media responsibly and refrain from creating content that could threaten harmony and unity. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a man and a woman in Subang Jaya following a viral video on social media of a person wearing a headscarf allegedly consuming alcoholic drinks.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director M Kumar said police had received a report over the video, which was deemed offensive to Islamic sensitivities.

He said initial investigations found that the individual in the video was actually a man.

Kumar said a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both locals, were arrested at around 4.30pm today to assist in the investigation.

“Firm action will be taken against anyone who deliberately disregards religious sensitivities and creates disharmony.

“The public should use social media responsibly and refrain from creating content that could threaten harmony and unity, especially when it touches on race, religion, and royalty (3R).”

Bukit Aman’s classified crime investigation unit is probing the case under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Section 298A relates to acts that, on religious grounds, cause disharmony, disunity or hostility, or are prejudicial to unity. An offence under the section carries a jail term of between two and five years upon conviction.

Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act concerns the improper use of network facilities or services, which is punishable by a fine of up to RM500,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both.