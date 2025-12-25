Main suspect in Suri Narudin’s murder to be charged tomorrow

Suri Narudin was reported missing on Dec 15 before her body was found in a bag three days later in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The main suspect in the murder of 53-year-old Suri Narudin will be charged tomorrow in the Tampin magistrates’ court in Negeri Sembilan.

State police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the state public prosecutor’s office had agreed with the police’s recommendation for the 51-year-old suspect to be charged with murder.

“Another individual who was previously arrested will testify as a prosecution witness,” he said, according to Berita Harian.

On Sunday, police said Suri was believed to have been strangled to death at a house in Ampang, Selangor, by the suspect after an argument over some financial matters.

She was reported missing on Dec 15.

Her body was found last Thursday in a bag that was buried at an unoccupied house in Pedas, Rembau, Negeri Sembilan. Yesterday, police confirmed that the body was Suri’s.