Main suspect in Suri Narudin’s murder to be charged tomorrow

State police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the state public prosecutor’s office had agreed with the police’s recommendation for the 51-year-old suspect to be charged with murder.
“Another individual who was previously arrested will testify as a prosecution witness,” he said, according to Berita Harian.
On Sunday, police said Suri was believed to have been strangled to death at a house in Ampang, Selangor, by the suspect after an argument over some financial matters.
She was reported missing on Dec 15.
Her body was found last Thursday in a bag that was buried at an unoccupied house in Pedas, Rembau, Negeri Sembilan. Yesterday, police confirmed that the body was Suri’s.