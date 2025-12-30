Malaysian charged with scamming S’poreans via Cambodian call centre

Eugene Goh faces up to five years in prison and a S$100,000 fine, if convicted. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 24-year-old Malaysian has been charged in Singapore with working at a scam call centre in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to scam Singaporeans.

Eugene Goh was charged under the Organised Crime Act for his involvement in the syndicate, which is said to have been linked to at least 438 scam cases with losses amounting to over S$41 million.

Goh faces up to five years in prison and a S$100,000 fine, if convicted. The court fixed Jan 6 for case mention, Singapore’s Straits Times reported.

The syndicate based in Phnom Penh was allegedly established in 2024 by two Singaporean brothers, Ng Wei Liang, 32, and Ng Wei Kang, 33, who are both wanted by police.

Goh was allegedly involved in government official impersonation scams targeting Singapore victims.

Singaporean authorities identified the ring in September, leading to the seizure of assets through a joint operation with Cambodian cops.

Fifteen people were later arrested in the city-state, comprising 12 Singaporeans, two Malaysians and one Filipino. All of them were charged under the Organised Crime Act.

Syndicate members based in Cambodia had managed to escape to Myanmar, with Singaporean police issuing arrest warrants for 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians.

Two Singaporeans were then arrested in Cambodia and Thailand before being charged in their home country in November. A Malaysian, Bernard Goh, 24, was arrested in Cambodia before being deported to Malaysia and then brought to Singapore to be charged on Nov 18.