Batu Pahat teacher claims trial to possessing child porn

PETALING JAYA : A 50-year-old teacher at a secondary school in Batu Pahat, Johor, has been charged with seeking and possessing child pornography.

Amir Mohtaram, 50, claimed trial after the three charges were read before Muar sessions court judge Khairi Haron, Berita Harian reported.

The father of six was charged with seeking to obtain a child porn video under Section 8(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides for 15 years in prison and at least three strokes of the cane if convicted.

Amir was also charged with possessing three child porn videos on his mobile phone under Section 10 of the same law, which is punishable by up to five years in prison or a maximum RM10,000 fine, upon conviction.

For the final charge, he is accused of possessing nine lewd videos and 31 pictures in his phone. The charge of possession of obscene materials was framed under Section 292 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to three years in prison, a fine or both, upon conviction.

The teacher was charged with committing all the offences at a house in Batu Pahat on June 19.

The court fixed bail at RM15,000 and ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station every month. Case mention has been set for March 2.