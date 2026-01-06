Ex-minister Kadir denies personally borrowing money from Aliff Syukri

Abdul Kadir Sheikh Fadzir (left) is suing Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman over the latter’s social media post claiming the former minister owed him ‘tens of millions of ringgit’.

KUALA LUMPUR : Former culture, arts and tourism minister Abdul Kadir Sheikh Fadzir maintained in the High Court today that he did not personally borrow money from influencer and businessman Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman.

Testifying before Justice Roslan Mat Nor in his defamation suit against Aliff, Kadir said the 38-year old businessman had entered into a joint venture agreement with his family-owned company, Pembangunan Utara Baru Sdn Bhd, investing RM30 million in 2018 to develop a project known as Buckingham By The Sea in Desaru, Johor.

During examination-in-chief by his lawyer S Ravichandaran, Kadir was referred to the joint venture agreement and confirmed Aliff’s role as an investor.

He was also asked whether the company had made any payment to Aliff.

“I can’t remember the exact figure, but it was more than RM7 million,” he said.

Kadir said he trusted Aliff and had no reason to doubt his sincerity at the time.

“He was young, not really educated, but successful. I was happy to bring him in as an investor,” he said.

During cross-examination by Aliff’s lawyer Zulfahmi Abu Bakar, Kadir maintained that Aliff’s role in the venture was that of an investor rather than a lender.

When asked whether he was implying that the joint venture agreement was a loan agreement, Kadir replied: “In his mind, it was a loan. In my mind, it was an investment.”

Asked if he had gone through the terms and conditions before signing the agreement, Kadir, who holds a law degree, said he might have missed certain clauses.

“I roughly knew the agreement, but I might have missed some clauses,” he said.

In his statement of claim, the 86-year-old former Umno leader alleged that Aliff’s claim that he owed “tens of millions of ringgit” had seriously damaged his reputation.

He said Aliff had published posts on Instagram in July 2023 suggesting that, as a former minister, Kadir must be wealthy and able to settle the alleged debt, but was avoiding him.

In the suit filed two years ago by law firm S Ravichandaran & Anuar, Kadir is seeking general damages to be assessed by the court and an injunction to restrain Aliff from further publishing the alleged defamatory statements.

He is also seeking an unconditional apology to be published on Aliff’s social media accounts and other media platforms.

Aliff, meanwhile, relied on the defence of justification, claiming that Kadir was personally involved in the joint venture through Buckingham By The Sea Sdn Bhd and Pembangunan Utara Baru Sdn Bhd.

His defence was filed on Oct 25, 2023, by Hasshahari & Partners.

Aliff said he invested RM30 million in the venture and Kadir had given a personal guarantee to return the capital, inclusive of profits and interest.

The hearing continues tomorrow.