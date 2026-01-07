Scriptwriter drags actress Amelia Henderson to court for defamation

Scriptwriter Haironizan Idris (left) is suing model-turned-actress Amelia Thripura Henderson over comments made in a video uploaded on Instagram on June 25, 2022.

KUALA LUMPUR : A scriptwriter is suing model-turned-actress Amelia Thripura Henderson for defamation after she allegedly belittled his work on social media.

In his statement of claim, Haironizan Idris, better known as Rehal Nuharis or Nuharis, said Amelia had on June 25, 2022 uploaded a video on Instagram in which she had allegedly lowered his reputation.

Haironizan, who filed the suit in the sessions court in 2024, said Henderson had four years ago criticised the character she played in the television series “Sekali Lagi Cinta Kembali”, which he had written.

Henderson had on social media alleged that “Aira”, the character she portrayed in the drama, conflicted with her personal beliefs.

She claimed that the character she played had deviated from the one she had agreed to take on after reviewing the script.

Haironizan, however, dismissed Henderson’s remarks as “inaccurate”, adding that they created the impression he endorsed oppression and violence against women.

He also said that Henderson was well aware of the character she played as she had read the script prior to signing the contract.

Haironizan is now demanding the removal of the video allegedly containing adverse comments about him, which has been shared across multiple social media platforms and has attracted more than 67,000 views.

He also wants the court to restrain further publication of the video.

Haironizan, who filed the suit via Nor Zabetha Chinna & Co at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court, is seeking general and aggravated damages.

Henderson, in her defence filed by legal firm Wan Nurliyana Farhanna, said she had made no reference to Haironizan in her video.

In the alternative, Henderson said her comments were true, and therefore not defamatory.

She also said she only received the script, consisting of several thick volumes on June 9, 2022, and did not have the opportunity to examine it in its entirety.

The 30-year-old also denied having entered into a contract with the plaintiff and revealed that a planned meeting with the director to discuss the character she was to play in the series, was cancelled, with no reasons provided.

She also said she was given the impression that she would be playing a strong female character in a “woman empowering role”.

Henderson said the video she uploaded on Instagram was in response to a press conference by the producer, A Aida Production Sdn Bhd.

Trial is scheduled on Jan 30.