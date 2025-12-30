9 nabbed over Port Dickson armed brawl

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the four victims, including a child, are in stable condition. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested nine men suspected of involvement in the armed brawl in Lukut, Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan last Saturday.

State police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the men, aged between 20 and 40 years old, were arrested around Port Dickson. The first arrest was made within 24 hours of the fight, while the rest were picked up the following day and yesterday.

He said police were still hunting for another suspect whom they believed would be the last.

“Some of those arrested have criminal records. The exact motive for the incident is still under investigation,” Bernama reported him as saying in Seremban today.

He said the four victims involved, including a child, were receiving treatment in hospital and reported to be stable.

Separately, Alzafny said nine people, including a woman in her 20s, had also been arrested to assist in a probe into a fight at a supermarket in Nilai at about 1am last Sunday.