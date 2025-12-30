1 dead, 2 hurt after attack by masked men in Penang

Penang police chief Azizee Ismail said the cops were in the midst of identifying the suspects and the motive behind the attack. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 59-year-old man died this evening while two others were injured after they were attacked by a group of masked men armed with sharp objects at a restaurant in Sungai Bakap, Penang.

The 4.30pm incident saw the deceased breathe his last while on the way to hospital after suffering severe injuries on multiple parts of his body, Berita Harian reported.

The two other victims are still being treated in hospital.

Fifteen men in masks reportedly attacked the trio while they were eating at the restaurant.

Penang police chief Azizee Ismail was quoted as confirming the incident and said the case is being probed for murder.

He added that the cops were in the midst of identifying the suspects and the motive behind the attack.