Ex-Air Kelantan GM freed of corruption charge

PETALING JAYA : The Kota Bharu sessions court in Kelantan today acquitted and discharged former Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd general manager Wan Zamri Wan Ismail of accepting a RM10,000 bribe in 2015.

Bernama reported that judge Dazuki Ali made the decision after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“Overall, I am satisfied that the RM10,000 was used to assist victims of the major floods at the end of December 2014,” he said.

Wan Zamri was charged with accepting the bribe from one Ng Tze Wei, through a United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Bhd cheque which was credited to his Maybank Islamic account, at Maybank, Jalan Mahmood in Kota Bharu on Jan 22, 2015.

The money was allegedly an inducement to help Zog Technology be appointed as a subcontractor to design, build, prepare and conduct test runs as well as other related works for the Merbau Chondong Water Supply Scheme Phase II, Package 1, in Machang.

Wan Zamri was represented by counsel Ahmad ‘Adha ‘Amir Yasser Amri and Nur Sarah Syamimi Safie, while deputy public prosecutor Mariah Omar appeared for the prosecution.