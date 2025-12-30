Record number of police to patrol Sydney’s New Year celebrations

NSW Police confirmed that more than 2,500 officers will conduct high-visibility patrols at the New Year’s celebrations in Sydney. (EPA Images pic)

SYDNEY : A record number of police officers will be deployed to patrol New Year’s celebrations in Sydney following the fatal mass shooting at Bondi Beach, the New South Wales (NSW) Police Force said on Tuesday, reported Xinhua.

The NSW Police Force said in a statement that more than 2,500 officers in uniform and plain clothes will conduct high-visibility patrols in the Sydney metropolitan area during New Year’s Eve celebrations on Wednesday.

Up to one million people are expected to watch the iconic fireworks displays over the Sydney Harbour.

The NSW Police Force said the increased police presence will help ensure the community is safe and feels safe following the fatal shooting of 15 people at Bondi Beach on Dec 14.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon, NSW Premier Chris Minns said on Tuesday that some officers will be carrying long-arm firearms.

“You can expect more guns for the police and fewer guns for members of the community,” he said. “We need to show defiance in the face of this evil, and the best way of doing that is to spend some time with your friends and your family on New Year’s Eve on Sydney Harbour.”

Lanyon told reporters that there is no specific threat to members of the public, and the community should not feel afraid of the heavy police presence.

The NSW Police Force said general duty officers from every police district across the state will be assisted by specialist units from the riot squad, mounted and dog squad, marine command and aviation command.