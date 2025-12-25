4,433 summonses issued in Xmas, New Year police operations in Johor

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad (third from left) inspecting modified motorcycles seized during an operation in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru, last night. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Johor police issued a total of 4,433 traffic summonses in the first two days of Op Krismas and Op Ambang Tahun Baru.

The two operations, which began on Tuesday, will continue until Jan 1, Bernama reported.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said the operations involve 1,681 personnel statewide, deployed on a rotational basis.

He said the offences so far mainly involved vehicle modifications, tampered registration plates, and driving without a licence or insurance coverage.

“The main focus of these operations is accident prevention, reducing crime and maintaining public order during this holiday season when we are having an influx of visitors.”

Rahaman said the environment department also issued 14 notices for offences involving gas emissions and noise pollution.

In a special operation aimed at motorcycles in Iskandar Puteri from 5pm to 11pm yesterday, police seized 52 motorcycles and issued 143 summonses for various offences.

Rahaman said Op Lancar will also be carried out from today until Jan 1, focusing on key locations that record high vehicle movement.

“This operation is to ensure Johor does not experience severe traffic congestion during the year-end festive period.”