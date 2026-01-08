Cop claims trial to duping woman on ‘settling’ summonses

The Butterworth sessions court fixed bail at RM3,000 and ordered the accused to report to the Penang MACC office every month and surrender his passport until the trial is over. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : A police constable pleaded not guilty in the Butterworth sessions court today to deceiving a woman over the “settlement” of several traffic summonses more than a year ago.

Awang Azizan Awang Jana, 44, claimed trial after the charge was read before judge Zulhazmi Abdullah, Harian Metro reported.

The father of three was charged with cheating the 53-year-old woman into transferring RM620 into his bank account by claiming he could help the victim settle RM850 in summonses owed by her younger brother.

He was accused of committing the offence at a bank in Nibong Tebal, Penang, on June 12, 2024.

The charge under Section 417 of the Penal Code is punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution proposed bail of RM4,000 but Awang Azizan, who did not have a lawyer, requested a lower amount, saying he was the breadwinner of his family and had to look after a sibling who is battling cancer.

The court fixed bail at RM3,000 and ordered the accused to report to the state’s Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office every month and surrender his passport until the trial is over.

Case mention is scheduled for Feb 9.