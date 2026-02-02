School used my daughter as a ‘shield’, witness tells Zara inquest

Zara Qairina Mahathir died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17 last year, a day after she was found unconscious in a drain near the school’s dormitory in Papar. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 42-year-old mother claims that her daughter, a schoolmate of the late Zara Qairina Mahathir, was used as a “shield” for the warden responsible for the deceased’s well-being.

The 62nd witness in the inquest into Zara’s death said she was not informed by SMK Agama Tun Datu Mustapha that her daughter, known as Student A, was taken to the police station several times after Zara was found unconscious on July 16 last year.

She told the Kota Kinabalu coroner’s court that her daughter had been isolated from other students since the early morning of July 16, and that she only learned about what happened through other parents later that day.

“My daughter was taken to the Papar police station for questioning. The school made her a shield for the warden who should have been responsible for Zara,” she said, according to Berita Harian.

The witness said her daughter, one of five minors charged with verbally abusing Zara, was made to explain the late student’s behaviour and background to the cops.

She said her daughter also missed dinner at the school dorm due to the police questioning, and was left to endure hunger until the following day since the school canteen was closed at night.

The housewife said their whole family came under immense pressure from the public after her daughter’s name and personal information were spread online.

The witness broke down in tears as she told the court that her daughter still faced condemnation from members of the public, with some labelling the girl as a killer.

The girl had exhibited symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and was given three sick leave certificates by a health clinic in July and August last year.

Zara, 13, died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17 last year, a day after she was found unconscious in a drain near the school’s dormitory in Papar.