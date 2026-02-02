KL cops record statement from actor in 2005 sexual assault case

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the case is being investigated under Section 377C of the Penal Code for carnal intercourse against the order of nature without consent. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have recorded a statement from an actor who was allegedly the victim of sexual assault when he was a child, after his story went viral on social media.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the 35-year-old man’s case is being investigated under Section 377C of the Penal Code for carnal intercourse against the order of nature without consent.

“The incident happened in 2005. No arrests have been made yet,” Utusan Malaysia reported him as saying today.

The actor had previously posted on social media that he was victimised by an older man related to him, who is also in a position of power.

He said he only felt safe talking about it now as much time had passed and he is in a more stable environment at present.

The actor said his goal in sharing his story was not revenge, but raising awareness and helping others who may have gone through the same ordeal.