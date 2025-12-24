85 nabbed in nationwide raids on illegal gambling call centres

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director M Kumar said the call centres were found to be managing and promoting illegal gambling websites, targeting customers both locally and overseas. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested 85 people in a nationwide operation from Dec 20 to Dec 23 targeting illegal online gambling activities run through call centres.

In a statement, Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director M Kumar said the call centres were found to be managing and promoting illegal gambling websites, targeting customers both locally and overseas.

A total of 21 premises were raided during the operation, with 20 found to be operating as call centres linked to illegal online gambling activities and one used as a call centre for an investment scam.

Of those arrested, 62 were men and 23 were women. They were believed to be working as operators and customer service staff for the illegal activities.

Kumar said 47 of the suspects were Malaysians while 38 were foreign nationals.

Police seized computers, tablets, mobile phones and other related equipment believed to have been used in the activities.

Investigations are being conducted under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, Immigration Act 1959/63, and Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Kumar added police had raided 117 premises nationwide used as gambling call centres and arrested 713 people linked to illegal gambling activities from Jan 1 to Dec 23.

“Operations of this nature will continue to be intensified to curb illegal gambling activities nationwide,” he said, urging the public to provide information to assist enforcement efforts.