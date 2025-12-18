British energy giant BP extends shakeup with new CEO pick

The unexpected shakeup comes with BP pivoting back to its more profitable oil and gas business as it slashes clean energy investment. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : British energy giant BP, which this year shelved targets on reducing carbon emissions, has appointed company outsider Meg O’Neill to be its chief executive from April, replacing Murray Auchincloss who stepped down Thursday.

BP said in a statement that company executive Carol Howle will serve as interim CEO until American national O’Neill moves over from her position as chief executive of Australian group Woodside Energy.

The unexpected shakeup comes with BP pivoting back to its more profitable oil and gas business as it slashes clean energy investment.

BP chair Albert Manifold said O’Neill’s “proven track record of driving transformation, growth, and disciplined capital allocation makes her the right leader”.

He added that the change helps to “accelerate” BP’s “strategic vision to become a simpler, leaner, and more profitable company.

“Progress has been made in recent years, but increased rigor and diligence are required to make the necessary transformative changes to maximise value for our shareholders,” said Manifold, in his role since October.

O’Neill said “BP has significant potential to re-establish market leadership”, adding she planned to “accelerate performance, advance safety, drive innovation and sustainability and do our part to meet the world’s energy needs”.

BP’s latest earnings update in November revealed a sharp rise in net profit for the third quarter as higher oil output and cost-cutting helped offset a drop in crude prices.

Profit after tax jumped to US$1.16 billion for the July-September period, compared with US$206 million one year earlier.

Despite energy prices weakening this year on concerns that US President Donald Trump’s tariffs will hurt economic growth — and more recently on talk of a possible end to Russia’s war in Ukraine adding to oversupply concerns — BP and rivals continue to focus on squeezing as much revenue out of fossil fuels as possible.