MAG appoints new airline business CEO, group chief strategy officer

Bryan Foong (left) and Low Wen Long will report directly to the president and group CEO of MAG, Nasaruddin Bakar.

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has appointed Bryan Foong as its CEO of airline business, and Low Wen Long as group chief strategy officer, effective Feb 1.

The airline group said today that Foong would be responsible for steering the strategic direction and performance of MAG’s global and segmented airlines portfolio, including Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and Amal.

He currently serves as MAG group chief strategy officer.

MAG said Low would lead the formulation and execution of the group’s strategy across its key business portfolios to support sustainable growth and value creation.

“Reporting directly to the president and group CEO-designate of MAG, Nasaruddin Bakar, these appointments strengthen MAG’s leadership at a pivotal stage as the group advances its Long-Term Business Plan 3.0 (LTBP 3.0), driving growth in its core businesses and ensuring financial stability,” it said in a statement.

Nasaruddin said that as MAG enters the next stage of its transformation, it is guided by a clear responsibility to build a financially sustainable and globally competitive aviation group that serves as a key enabler of Malaysia’s long-term development.

“I have full confidence in the leadership team to execute our strategic priorities with discipline, delivering consistent performance and creating enduring value for our customers, employees and stakeholders,” he said.

Nasaruddin will assume his full role as president and group CEO of MAG on Feb 1, supported by a seasoned executive team, including CEO of aviation services Nadziruddin Basri and CEO of loyalty and travel services Philip See.

“This core leadership, ensuring coordinated expertise across MAG’s three core business areas including airline business, is further bolstered by the recent appointments of Amran Tomin as group chief people officer and Ong Min Hui as group chief transformation and customer experience officer,” MAG said.