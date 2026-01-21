Elon Musk hints at buying Ryanair amid Starlink spat

Elon Musk, who spent US$44 billion acquiring Twitter in 2022, has been hinting for days that he may buy Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline. (EPA Images pic)

DUBLIN : US tech boss Elon Musk has polled followers on his social network X about buying Ryanair, stoking a clash with the airline’s boss Michael O’Leary over using the Starlink system onboard to use the internet.

By late Tuesday, lowcost carrier Ryanair had not replied to a request from AFP to respond to the poll that was posted Monday, with more than 900,000 participants.

Musk, who founded Tesla and heads Starlink – a satellite internet system developed by his aerospace company SpaceX – has been suggesting for days that he might buy Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline.

He has also called for O’Leary’s firing, describing him as “a real idiot”.

The feud between the pair, both known for their provocative outbursts, began after O’Leary gave an interview to Irish radio station Newstalk.

The Irishman ruled out using Starlink to equip his fleet with wifi, estimating it would cost up to US$250 million a year by increasing the drag from aerial antennae on its planes and burning more fuel.

Ryanair’s passengers would also not want to pay for the internet service, he said.

“What Elon Musk knows about flights and drag would be zero … I frankly wouldn’t pay any attention to anything Elon Musk puts on that cesspit of his called X,” he said.

“He’s an idiot; very rich, but still an idiot,” he added.

Ryanair’s market capitalisation stands at nearly €30 billion (US$35 billion).

European regulations, however, require that an airline based in the EU be majority-owned by EU nationals (or nationals of other European countries).

Elon Musk shelled out US$44 billion to buy Twitter in 2022, which he later renamed X.