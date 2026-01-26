Tay Hui Ling officially made Sentral REIT’s new CEO

Tay Hui Ling hoped to build on Sentral REIT’s strong foundation, enhance portfolio resilience, and drive sustainable long-term growth for unit holders.

PETALING JAYA : Tay Hui Ling has been officially named as Sentral REIT Management Sdn Bhd’s (SRM) new CEO with immediate effect.

In a statement, SRM said it had received the Securities Commission’s approval to appoint Tay, who has more than 20 years of international experience across Asia-Pacific and Europe, to the post.

Tay was previously head of funds management at Logos (ESR Group), overseeing multiple logistics fund portfolios across Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia, with assets under management of nearly US$2.5 billion (RM10 billion).

Tay, who holds a degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science, had previously held senior leadership roles with the Government Investment Corporation of Singapore, Lendlease and HSBC Investment Banking in London.

SRM chairman Saw Choo Boon said they looked forward to her leadership as Sentral REIT enters its next phase of “disciplined growth and sustainable value creation”.

Tay said she was honoured to join SRM and to lead Sentral REIT.

“I look forward to working closely with the board and management team to build on Sentral REIT’s strong foundation, enhance portfolio resilience, and drive sustainable long- term growth for unit holders.”

Four days ago, The Edge reported that Tay had been appointed as SRM’s acting CEO after her predecessor, Teh Wan Wei, stepped down in September.