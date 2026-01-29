Explain Nizam’s appointment as armed forces chief, defence ministry told

Last week, Nizam Jaffar pleaded not guilty in the sessions court to four charges of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and receiving bribes, involving over RM3.75 million. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : An opposition MP has urged the defence ministry to explain its decision to promote Nizam Jaffar, the former armed forces chief at the centre of a corruption scandal, to the post last year.

Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (PN-Tanah Merah) pointed out that Nizam was never even made an army chief.

“In army terms, he has no ‘currency’ or ‘command value’ in the armed forces’ top leadership,” he said when debating the king’s address at the Dewan Rakyat.

“So, what was the armed forces council’s basis and justification for appointing him as the head of the armed forces, surpassing several admirals, when he never held major roles before?”

On Jan 31, 2025, Nizam, the then army’s assistant chief of staff, was appointed as the 23rd armed forces chief, taking over from Mohammad Ab Rahman.

Nizam was also promoted from lieutenant-general to general.

He had previously served as commandant of the National Defence College, training management director of the Malaysian Army Training and Doctrine Command, and commander of the 2nd Malaysian Army Infantry Brigade.

His appointment was a historic departure from tradition where the armed forces chief was not selected from the chiefs of the army, navy, and air force.

Ikmal Hisham, a former deputy defence minister, also called on the armed forces council to confirm if those considered for key positions were vetted, saying these individuals were vulnerable “to blackmail and external and domestic threats”.

Ikmal Hisham also called for an overhaul in the army procurement process, saying the concentration of decision-making powers under the armed forces chief needed to be reduced, and proper checks and balances should be put in place.

The Bersatu MP suggested that a special committee – whether in the ministry or the armed forces – oversee the procurement of military assets and the awarding of high-value tenders.

Last week, Nizam pleaded not guilty in the sessions court to four charges of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and receiving bribes, involving over RM3.75 million.