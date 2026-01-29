Govt to share regular reports on Singapore maritime talks in Dewan

Deputy foreign minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said he will liaise with the chairman of the select committee on international relations and trade to organise engagement sessions more proactively. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The foreign ministry will regularly report the outcomes of maritime dispute negotiations between Malaysia and Singapore to Parliament, says deputy foreign minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat today, Lukanisman said he agreed with the suggestion by Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PN-Sik) that MPs receive regular updates on the matter.

“I will liaise with the chairman of the select committee on international relations and trade to organise engagement sessions more proactively, and table the reports in Parliament,” he said.

On Jan 22, Bernama reported foreign minister Mohamad Hasan as saying maritime border talks, including on Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks and South Ledge, remained ongoing, with all decisions based on international law.

Mohamad said both countries held annual retreats to discuss maritime border matters, with negotiations focused not just on one area, but several maritime border zones that require comprehensive scrutiny.