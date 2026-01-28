Emulate Sarawak rather than shut down pig farms, says MP

Gopeng MP Tan Kar Hing cautioned against relying on importing pork, saying it could lead to more ringgit flowing overseas. (File pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A government backbencher has called on MPs to propose better regulations to supervise pig farming, including mandating the use of closed farming systems as practised in Sarawak, rather than simply calling for the shutdown of pig farms.

Tan Kar Hing (PH-Gopeng) argued that instead of looking to end the pig farming industry, MPs should create legislation to manage it sustainably.

“This is what Sarawak is doing. (The state) serves as a good example, as it is able to export pork to Singapore,” he said while debating the king’s address in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The PKR MP was responding to Richard Rapu (GPS-Betong), who raised the possibility of mandating the use of modern closed farming systems, noting that they could lower waste output and control effluent emissions.

Tan noted the Perak government had also established a task force to investigate fly infestations at poultry farms in the state to improve the sector, rather than shut it down.

“The outcome? We have food on our tables. Our self-sufficiency levels for both eggs and chicken have exceeded 100%,” he added.

Tan also cautioned against relying on food imports, saying it could lead to more ringgit flowing overseas.

The pig farming issue in Selangor has become a hotly debated topic in the Dewan Rakyat, with several opposition MPs, notably Kalam Salan (PN-Sabak Bernam) and Hasnizan Harun (PN-Hulu Selangor) suggesting that pig farming in Malaysia be ended in favour of imports, in response to public protests.

Tan also took aim at the duo, saying that pig farming should be considered holistically rather than based on emotion or public pressure.

He also said that MPs should be providing solutions, such as zoning laws, to regulate the industry since food security was at stake.

Tan pointed out that other sectors, such as vegetable and fruit production, livestock farming, and even the mining of non-radioactive rare earth elements, also faced public protests due to environmental risks.

“It is easy to (suggest) shutting down everything in the face of (public) protests. If that is the case, even my grandmother can become an MP,” he quipped.