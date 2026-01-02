Copper gains after best year since 2009 on tight supply outlook

Copper notched a series of all-time highs in an end-of-year surge, topping six industrial metals on the London Metal Exchange. (Reuters pic)

SINGAPORE : Copper rose on the first trading day of 2026, after capping the biggest annual gain since 2009 on prospects for a tighter market.

The red metal resumed its advance on Friday after losing 1.1% in the previous session. Copper on the London Metal Exchange rallied 42% in 2025, underpinned by mine disruptions and concerns around tariffs, which have led traders to ramp up shipments to the US, creating tightness elsewhere.

Copper notched a series of all-time highs during an end-of-year surge, making it the best performer of the six industrial metals on the LME. Beyond the tariff-driven flows, mines in Indonesia to Chile and the Democratic Republic of the Congo suffered accidents in 2025, crimping output.

The red metal was 0.8% higher at US$12,522.50 a tonne at 10.45am Singapore time, after hitting a record of US$12,960 on Monday. Nickel climbed 0.8% to US$16,780.00, while aluminium was little changed at US$2,995.00.

Iron ore futures in Singapore rose 0.2% to US$105.60 a tonne. Chinese markets are closed for public holiday.