Bursa edges lower in early trade amid lacklustre activity

KUALA LUMPUR : Bursa Malaysia opened mixed on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipping amid lacklustre investor activity.

At 9.05am, the FBM KLCI eased 5.64 points, or 0.34%, to 1,674.68, down from Monday’s close of 1,680.32. The benchmark had started the day 1.91 points lower at 1,678.41.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 158 to 128, while 281 counters were unchanged, 2,082 remained untraded, and 11 were suspended.

Turnover totalled 101.17 million shares valued at RM89.15 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd’s vice-president of equity research, Thong Pak Leng, expects the benchmark index to gyrate within a range of 1,675–1,685, with a view to breach the 1,700 threshold soon.

“We remain hopeful that the solid performance by blue chips may eventually encourage liquidity to cascade down to the smaller-cap space. At the moment, we note that retail investors remain sidelined in the absence of catalysts,” he added.

Among heavyweight stocks, RHB Bank added one sen to RM7.74, 99 Speed Mart rose two sen to RM3.84, TNB and Hong Leong Bank were flat at RM13.74 and RM22.72, respectively, while Maybank declined six sen to RM10.50, CIMB shed nine sen to RM8.15, and Public Bank trimmed one sen to RM4.55.

On the most active list, Insight Analytics jumped seven sen to RM1.53, MMAG and MRCB were half-a-sen higher at 7.5 sen and 39 sen respectively, Tanco and Sentoria were flat at RM1.18 and two sen, and Oxford Innotech fell one sen to 28.5 sen.

Among top gainers, LPI Capital rose 22 sen to RM14.80, while Spritzer, Sunway Construction, and MNRB each gained four sen to RM2.70, RM5.83, and RM2.20.

Top decliners included Nestle, down 90 sen to RM114.80; Malaysian Pacific Industries, 48 sen lower at RM31.02; Petronas Dagangan, 20 sen easier at RM19.84; and Westports, down 11 sen to RM5.55.

On the broader market, the FBM Emas Index fell 22.98 points to 12,327.22, the FBM Top 100 Index dropped 28.38 points to 12,122.85, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 9.68 points to 12,121.20.

The FBM Mid 70 Index gained 16.10 points to 17,071.15, while the FBM ACE Index rose 12.10 points to 4,940.85.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 59.97 points to 19,769.06, the Energy Index edged down 0.31 of-a-point to 768.70, the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 0.41 of-a-point to 173.47, and the Plantation Index weakened 17.74 points to 8,286.07.