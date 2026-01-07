Bursa slips below 1,670 amid lacklustre trading

KUALA LUMPUR : Bursa Malaysia opened lower on Wednesday, amid lacklustre trading, with the benchmark index slipping below the 1,670 level.

At 9.07am, the FBM KLCI eased 3.06 points, or 0.18%, to 1,669.29, down from Tuesday’s close of 1,672.35. The benchmark had started the day 0.88 of-a-point lower at 1,671.47.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 172 to 144, while 274 counters were unchanged, 2,059 remained untraded, and 10 were suspended.

Turnover totalled 121.35 million shares valued at RM71.53 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research, Thong Pak Leng, expects the index to hover within the 1,670-1,680 range today, after the FBM KLCI’s mild correction to end lower yesterday after a powerful run-up over the past month.

“We view this as a healthy development and expect the local bourse to resume its uptrend anytime soon,” he added.

Among heavyweight stocks, Maybank gained two sen to RM10.72, SD Guthrie rose three sen to RM5.65, Sunway added one sen to RM5.63, Public Bank and Hong Leong Bank were flat at RM4.52 and RM22.74, respectively. CIMB, TNB and IHH Healthcare declined by four sen each to RM7.95, RM13.54 and RM8.61, respectively.

On the most active list, Pharmaniaga and Alam Maritim both edged up half-a-sen to 28 sen and 13 sen, respectively. Dufu Technology surged 11 sen to RM1.86, JCY International rose two sen to 37.5 sen, Notion Vtec advanced 5.5 sen to 62 sen, and Capital A slipped one sen to 43.5 sen.

Among top gainers, Far East Holdings surged 20 sen to RM4.40, IGB jumped 15 sen to RM3.20, Hong Leong Industries appreciated 14 sen to RM16.42, Sarawak Oil and Vitrox expanded by six sen each to RM3.84 and RM4.24.

Top decliners included Nestle, which had a RM1.30 discount to RM119, United Plantations improved by 16 sen to RM30.32, PPB decreased 10 sen to RM10.56, and Kuala Lumpur Kepong fell eight sen to RM19.70.

On the broader market, the FBM Emas Index shaved off 16.19 points to 12,311.63, the FBM Top 100 Index dipped 18.42 points to 12,101.21, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index narrowed 14.26 points to 12,115.33.

The FBM Mid 70 Index shed 9.16 points to 17,119.02, while the FBM ACE Index rose 6.82 points to 4,957.72.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slid 22.62 points to 19,748.0, the Energy Index edged up 1.13 points to 768.41, the Industrial Products and Services Index grew 0.09 of-a-point to 172.64, and the Plantation Index strengthened by 13.89 points to 8,305.0.