UK mulls Australia-style ban on children using social media

LONDON : Britain on Monday launched a consultation on children’s social media use, including a possible ban for children under a certain age, similar to Australia’s social media ban for children under 16, and tougher guidance for schools on mobile phones.

The British government said it would examine evidence from around the world on a wide range of suggested proposals, including looking at whether a social media ban for children would be effective and if one was introduced how best to make it work.

Ministers will visit Australia, which last month became the first country to ban social media for children under 16, hoping to learn first-hand from their approach, the statement said.