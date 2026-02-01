UK’s Starmer says ex-prince Andrew should testify in US about Epstein

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Jeffrey Epstein’s victims ‘have to be the first priority’. (EPA Images pic)

TOKYO : British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Saturday that disgraced former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should testify in the US Congress over what he knows about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

Asked on the final day of a visit this week to China and Japan whether King Charles III’s brother should answer US lawmakers’ questions about his knowledge of the American financier’s wrongdoing, Starmer replied “yes”.

“I’ve always said anybody that [has] got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they are asked to do that,” he told reporters.

“Because you can’t be victims-centered if you are not prepared to do that,” the British leader added, noting Epstein’s victims “have to be the first priority”.

Starmer had previously only encouraged “anybody who has got relevant information” in such cases to testify and had said in November that Andrew doing so was a “decision for him”.

His tougher stance was likely to ratchet up the pressure on the ex-Duke of York, who was stripped of his royal titles and honours by the king late last year amid his role in the ongoing Epstein scandal.

The comments come after the US Justice Department on Friday dumped more Epstein files, including newly embarrassing photos of Andrew and emails between him and the disgraced financier, who died in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges.

The several pictures show Andrew kneeling on all fours over an unidentified woman lying on the floor. No context is provided for the images, in which both Andrew and the woman are clothed, and it is unclear where and when they were taken.

Meanwhile, emails dating from 2010 show he and Epstein discussing the then-prince having dinner with a “beautiful, trustworthy” 26-year-old Russian woman. It is unclear if any meeting subsequently took place.

Andrew, 65, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing stemming from his friendship with Epstein.

But Virginia Giuffre, a US and Australian citizen who took her own life last year, has alleged she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew three times, including twice when she was 17.

In 2022, Andrew settled a multi-million-pound lawsuit she had filed without making any admission of guilt.

US lawmakers and investigators have for years repeatedly requested that Andrew face questions about his association with Epstein.

Last November, 16 Democratic members of Congress signed a letter asking Andrew to participate in a “transcribed interview” with the House of Representatives oversight committee investigating Epstein.

But Andrew has given no public indication in recent years that he would be willing to do so.

Starmer was also asked Saturday whether Andrew should apologise for his Epstein friendship, and replied that it was “a matter for Andrew”.