Anwar laughs off mention in ‘decade-old’ Epstein email

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said it has been more than a decade since that email between Jeffrey Epstein and an unknown associate of his was sent.

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has addressed the appearance of his name in an email, published in the latest batch of files released by the US justice department (DoJ) concerning Jeffrey Epstein.

In a brief, playfully composed Facebook post this evening, Anwar said it had been years since the email was sent.

“Only today did I find out that an outside party wanted to meet me, even quoting my name in an email linked to the Epstein case.

“The contents of the email are from more than a decade ago, and I have absolutely no connection whatsoever to any of the parties exchanging those emails, especially Epstein.

“Alright, I’m off to continue sightseeing in Johor Bahru,” he said.

In the email dated Feb 21, 2012, an unknown associate of Epstein inquired if a meeting should be set up between Anwar and “Jes” to explore potential future benefits for “JPM”, referring to US bank JP Morgan and Jes Staley, the company’s investment bank chief executive at the time.

“Should we arrange a private meeting for Jes with Anwar? If he becomes prime minister of Malaysia, he will clean up and it could be a gold mine for JPM.

“I know Anwar well, always stayed close to him for many years even though everybody said he’s finished and can never come back. Looks different now,” said the unknown Epstein associate, whose name was redacted by the DoJ.

In reply, Epstein suggested a meeting in May, asking if Anwar would travel to the US or Europe, and told the associate to dangle the prospects of Hollywood films being made in Malaysia.

“You can tell him that Woody Allen is with me in Paris, and many countries are offering him money to make a movie in their country,” he said.