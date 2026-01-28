Digital Edge to build US$4.5bil data centre campus in Indonesia

Digital Edge has raised over US$1.6 billion in new equity and debt capital to support growth. (Digital Edge pic)

SINGAPORE : Digital Edge, an Asian digital infrastructure firm backed by alternative asset manager Stonepeak Partners, plans to invest US$4.5 billion to build one of Indonesia’s largest data centre campuses.

The CGK Campus, an artificial intelligence (AI)-ready hyperscale facility, will deliver 500MW of IT capacity at full development, with the potential to rise to 1GW, Singapore-based Digital Edge said in a statement today.

“The campus will be in Bekasi, on the eastern edge of Jakarta and about 40km from Digital Edge’s downtown facilities,” it said.

“The campus will be built in several phases, the first of which will include three buildings,” Digital Edge said.

“The first building in that phase is scheduled to be ready for service by the fourth quarter, and the second and third are due in the first half of next year,” the company said.

“The CGK Campus is a pivotal milestone in our Apac strategy and our largest infrastructure investment to date,” Digital Edge CEO John Freeman said in the statement.

The campus will be supported by the fiber and network assets of Indonet, Digital Edge’s Indonesian telecommunications subsidiary, according to the statement.

“Indonesia’s digital economy is expanding faster than infrastructure can keep up,” Digital Edge Indonesia CEO Stephanus Oscar said.

The new campus will help by providing “500MW of sustainable, carrier-neutral capacity built for hyperscale and AI deployments,” he said.

Digital Edge provides data centre and fiber services in nine countries in Asia Pacific and has more than 1.4GW of secured IT power.

Last year, it raised over US$1.6 billion in new equity and debt capital to support growth.