Malaysia Airlines, Singapore Airlines formalise strategic joint business partnership

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have formalised a joint business partnership to deepen their commercial partnership, enhance connectivity and offer greater flexibility for customers travelling between the two countries.

The carriers said the formalisation follows approvals by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia this month and the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore in July 2025.

“Potential initiatives include revenue-sharing flights between the two countries, joint fare products, coordinated flight schedules and joint corporate travel arrangements across both markets,” Bernama reported them as saying in a joint statement.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) group managing director Izham Ismail said the collaboration brings together complementary frequencies and aligned schedules, enabling deeper connectivity between Malaysia and Singapore.

“Over time, it will reinforce MAB’s competitive position by enhancing scale, relevance and network resilience across key markets,” he said.

SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong said the collaboration strengthens both carriers’ operations while delivering enhanced value to customers across their combined networks.

“This also reinforces the long-standing and deep people-to-people and trade links between Singapore and Malaysia, supporting economic growth and connectivity that will benefit both nations,” he said.

MAB and SIA have progressively expanded their codeshare arrangements since signing their agreement in October 2019. Today, SIA codeshares on Malaysia Airlines’s services between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, Heathrow Airport in London and 15 domestic destinations within Malaysia.

MAB codeshares on SIA’s services between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur and Penang, as well as between Singapore and Barcelona, Brussels, Cape Town, Copenhagen, Istanbul, Johannesburg, London (Heathrow), Rome and Zurich.