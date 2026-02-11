Bursa ends higher on selective blue-chip buying

KUALA LUMPUR : Bursa Malaysia ended higher today as buying on selected blue chips continued, said a brokerage.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said key regional indices ended mostly higher on improving sentiment amid the strengthening local currencies against the US dollar.

“In addition, weak US sales will bolster the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, thus helping to improve investor sentiment,” he told Bernama.

Back home, he said the local bourse continues to trade with a positive undertone, supported by sustained buying interest and firmer investor sentiment.

“Hence, we anticipate the benchmark index to trend within the range of 1,740-1,770 for the rest of the week,” he added.

Meanwhile, IPPFA Sdn Bhd director of investment strategy and country economist Sedek Jantan said the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) closed firmer at 1,756.39 as the market extended its recovery momentum.

“The benchmark index traded constructively throughout the session, building on yesterday’s rebound and finishing near the upper end of its intraday range.

“The stronger close suggests improved conviction compared to the previous session, with buying interest sustained into the final hour rather than fading,” he added.

At 5pm, the FBM KLCI rose 8.85 points or 0.51% to 1,756.39 from Tuesday’s close of 1,747.54.

The barometer index opened 3.69 points higher at 1,751.23 before moving as low as 1,745.51 in early trade to as high as 1,757.15 during the mid-afternoon session.

Market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers 575 to 474, while 549 counters were unchanged, 1,087 untraded and 11 suspended.

Turnover expanded to 2.55 billion units valued at RM3.06 billion from yesterday’s 2.19 billion units valued at RM2.35 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added 26 sen to RM12.26, Public Bank rose three sen to RM5.14, CIMB put on four sen to RM8.59, IHH Healthcare fell two sen to RM8.75, while Tenaga Nasional was flat at RM14.

On the most active list, Pharmaniaga edged up two sen to 32.5 sen, Tanco added one sen to RM1.38, Zetrix AI rose three sen to 81.5 sen, TWL inched down half-a-sen to two sen, while Velesto Energy was flat at 31 sen.

Of the top gainers, Hong Leong Industries jumped 76 sen to RM18.20, KSL widened 23 sen to RM3.28, LPI Capital and United Plantations put on 20 sen each to RM15.38 and RM30.20, and UMS Integration rose 18 sen to RM4.26.

As for the leading decliners, Malaysian Pacific Industries was RM1.40 lower at RM30.80, Fraser & Neave lost 88 sen to RM32.30, Nestle declined 70 sen to RM111.30, BLD Plantation slid 24 sen to RM15.30, and Hong Leong Bank shed 18 sen to RM24.80.

