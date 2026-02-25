SD Guthrie’s profit up 16% to RM2.5bil

Upstream business contributed 73% of SD Guthrie Bhd’s profit before interest and tax of RM3.6 billion. (SD Guthrie pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : SD Guthrie Bhd’s net profit increased by 16% to RM2.5 billion in the financial year ended Dec 31, 2025 (FY2025) against RM2.16 billion the previous year, driven by better results from its upstream segment and its new industrial development segment.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing, the group said its revenue rose by 5% to RM20.89 billion from RM19.83 billion last year.

The group’s fresh fruit bunch production increased 1% year-on-year (y-o-y) while the average realised crude palm oil and palm kernel prices improved by 4% and 33% y-o-y, respectively, to RM4,254 and RM3,219 per metric tonne.

It said upstream business contributed 73% of the group’s profit before interest and tax (PBIT) of RM3.6 billion, underpinned by improvements in all key operational drivers.

The industrial development segment contributed RM430 million to FY2025’s PBIT, arising from its share of profits from land sale to its tripartite joint venture company.

The filing said the downstream segment, SD Guthrie International (SDGI), had a challenging year because of softer product demand, which impacted its performance worldwide.

Nevertheless, better performance in SDGI’s Asia Pacific differentiated operations, arising from higher margins, partially cushioned the impact of lower volumes.

The group declared a final dividend of 10.35 sen per share which, taken together with the interim dividend of 7.75 sen per share, amounts to a total single-tier dividend of 18.10 sen per share for FY2025, a 1.74 sen per share increase in total dividend compared with the previous year.