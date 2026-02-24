Where to eat in KL from best value to business meals

Shaped by centuries of trade linking China and India, the Malaysian capital offers everything from street staples such as roti canai and nasi lemak to Korean barbecue, Japanese sushi and high-end dining in five-star hotels.
Here are five places that reflect the city’s range – from value eats to business lunches.
Bacio, Mont Kiara
Tucked away in Mont Kiara, Bacio stands out for its authentic Italian cooking.
Chef Stefano Criber’s menu includes eggplant parmigiana layered with smoked provola (RM34), seafood linguine (RM64) and pan-seared red snapper with cherry tomatoes (RM72).
The house speciality is a baked and fried burrata and basil pesto pizza finished with basil oil (RM58).
Despite its low-key location, the restaurant is consistently packed. Lunch for two, with generous ordering, costs about RM600.
Bacio
B Lot MK, Block B
Kiosk 5, Lot 1908
Jln Kiara 5, Mont Kiara
50480 Kuala Lumpur
Business hours: 11am-3:30pm; 5:30pm-11pm daily
Lai Po Heen, KLCC
Located on the first floor of the Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur, Lai Po Heen has been serving Chinese cuisine for 26 years and remains a popular venue for business lunches.
The standout dish is the whole roasted Peking duck (RM190), carved tableside and served with delicate pancakes before being prepared as a second course, such as sautéed with spring onions and ginger.
Dim sum is also a strong option at lunch. Dinner for two with ample dishes is around RM600.
Lai Po Heen
1st Floor, Mandarin Oriental
Kuala Lumpur City Centre
50088 Kuala Lumpur
Business hours: 12pm-2:30am; 6pm-10:30pm daily
Nasi Lemak Wanjo, Kampung Baru
For a local favourite, Nasi Lemak Wanjo in Kampung Baru serves the national dish at about RM11. The plate includes coconut rice, fried chicken, cucumber, anchovies, a boiled egg and sambal.
Variations include beef lungs for adventurous diners. Pair it with teh tarik from a nearby kopitiam. Lunch for two costs roughly RM30.
Nasi Lemak Wanjo
8, Jalan Raja Muda Musa
Kampung Baru
50300 Kuala Lumpur
Business hours: 3pm-5am daily
Suzi’s Corner, Ampang
An open-air institution in Kampung Berembang, Suzi’s Corner functions as a mini food court with stalls serving Malaysian, Middle Eastern and Western dishes.
The Steak Hut’s sizzling tenderloin with garlic sauce, fries and vegetables costs RM43 and is available until 4am. Dinner for two averages RM85.
Suzi’s Corner
Jalan Ampang
Kampung Berembang
55000 Kuala Lumpur
Business hours: 5pm-4am daily
Betel Leaf, Leboh Ampang
Operating since 2009, Betel Leaf specialises in Chettinad cuisine from Tamil Nadu, alongside North Indian dishes.
Popular items include pani poori (RM13), tandoori chicken (RM38) and mutton dishes (RM24.50).
Biryani options range from RM11 to RM28, while the South Indian vegetarian thali set costs RM14. Dinner for two is about RM100.
Betel Leaf
77A, Lebuh Ampang
City Centre
50100 Kuala Lumpur
Business hours: 11am-10pm daily