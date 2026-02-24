Where to eat in KL from best value to business meals

Not everyone knows just how good the food is in Kuala Lumpur and what a broad range of cuisines is on display on every street corner. (Envato Elements pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Kuala Lumpur’s reputation as a financial and cultural hub is matched by its food scene.

Shaped by centuries of trade linking China and India, the Malaysian capital offers everything from street staples such as roti canai and nasi lemak to Korean barbecue, Japanese sushi and high-end dining in five-star hotels.

Here are five places that reflect the city’s range – from value eats to business lunches.

Bacio, Mont Kiara

Bacio’s signature pizzas are fried, then baked to achieve a crust that is incredibly crispy outside and wonderfully fluffy inside. (Bacio Instagram pic)

Tucked away in Mont Kiara, Bacio stands out for its authentic Italian cooking.

Chef Stefano Criber’s menu includes eggplant parmigiana layered with smoked provola (RM34), seafood linguine (RM64) and pan-seared red snapper with cherry tomatoes (RM72).

The house speciality is a baked and fried burrata and basil pesto pizza finished with basil oil (RM58).

Despite its low-key location, the restaurant is consistently packed. Lunch for two, with generous ordering, costs about RM600.

Bacio

B Lot MK, Block B

Kiosk 5, Lot 1908

Jln Kiara 5, Mont Kiara

50480 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: 11am-3:30pm; 5:30pm-11pm daily

Lai Po Heen, KLCC

Lai Po Heen at Mandarin Oriental has been serving Chinese cuisine for 26 years and remains a firm favourite for business lunches. (Mandarin Oriental Instagram pic)

Located on the first floor of the Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur, Lai Po Heen has been serving Chinese cuisine for 26 years and remains a popular venue for business lunches.

The standout dish is the whole roasted Peking duck (RM190), carved tableside and served with delicate pancakes before being prepared as a second course, such as sautéed with spring onions and ginger.

Dim sum is also a strong option at lunch. Dinner for two with ample dishes is around RM600.

Lai Po Heen

1st Floor, Mandarin Oriental

Kuala Lumpur City Centre

50088 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: 12pm-2:30am; 6pm-10:30pm daily

Nasi Lemak Wanjo, Kampung Baru

The no-frills Nasi Lemak Wanjo in Kampung Baru offers you hearty, delicious meals for as low as RM11. (Nasi Lemak Wanjo, Kampung Baru Instagram pic)

For a local favourite, Nasi Lemak Wanjo in Kampung Baru serves the national dish at about RM11. The plate includes coconut rice, fried chicken, cucumber, anchovies, a boiled egg and sambal.

Variations include beef lungs for adventurous diners. Pair it with teh tarik from a nearby kopitiam. Lunch for two costs roughly RM30.

Nasi Lemak Wanjo

8, Jalan Raja Muda Musa

Kampung Baru

50300 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: 3pm-5am daily

Suzi’s Corner, Ampang

From char kuey teow to Middle Eastern shish kebabs or Western-style steaks, you can find almost any kind of cuisine at Suzi’s Corner. (Suzi’s Corner Facebook pic)

An open-air institution in Kampung Berembang, Suzi’s Corner functions as a mini food court with stalls serving Malaysian, Middle Eastern and Western dishes.

The Steak Hut’s sizzling tenderloin with garlic sauce, fries and vegetables costs RM43 and is available until 4am. Dinner for two averages RM85.

Suzi’s Corner

Jalan Ampang

Kampung Berembang

55000 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: 5pm-4am daily

Betel Leaf, Leboh Ampang

Betel Leaf is known for its aromatic Chettinad cooking from Tamil Nadu in southeastern India. (Betal Leaf pic)

Operating since 2009, Betel Leaf specialises in Chettinad cuisine from Tamil Nadu, alongside North Indian dishes.

Popular items include pani poori (RM13), tandoori chicken (RM38) and mutton dishes (RM24.50).

Biryani options range from RM11 to RM28, while the South Indian vegetarian thali set costs RM14. Dinner for two is about RM100.

Betel Leaf

77A, Lebuh Ampang

City Centre

50100 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: 11am-10pm daily