Sunway’s net profit rises to RM1.3bil in 2025

Sunway Bhd’s rise in net profit was driven by higher revenue and stronger performance across multiple segments.

KUALA LUMPUR : Sunway Bhd’s net profit rose to RM1.3 billion for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2025 from RM1.15 billion the previous financial year, driven by higher revenue and stronger performance across multiple segments.

Revenue for 2025 increased by 24.5% to RM9.81 billion from RM7.88 billion previously due to improved operating performance across most business segments, except for the property development segment.

“The property development segment reported revenue of RM1.45 billion and profit before tax of RM393.9 million for 2025, representing a decrease in revenue of 26.1% and profit before tax of 13.6%, compared with RM1.96 billion and RM455.8 million in revenue and profit before tax, respectively, in 2024,” it said.