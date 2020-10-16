6am to 8pm hours for Sabah eateries and some shops

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has extended the operating hours for certain businesses by two hours during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period.

State local government and housing minister Masidi Manjun said eateries and restaurants, pharmacies, convenience stores and fuel stations can now operate from 6am to 8pm starting tomorrow.

At present, business establishments have only been allowed to operate from 6am to 6pm daily.

Masidi, who is the state’s official Covid-19 committee spokesman, said this time extension, however, does not apply for mini markets, sundry shops, supermarkets and hypermarkets.

The state government had previously allowed operators in the economic, industrial and business sectors statewide to operate between 6am and 6pm daily from Wednesday, with strict adherence to SOPs by the National Security Council.

Masidi said a total of 35,672 food baskets have been distributed so far.

