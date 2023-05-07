This is Danial Azray and Danial Azrol Noorazizan’s first appearance at the SEA Games.

PHNOM PENH: Twins Danial Azray and Danial Azrol Noorazizan marked their maiden SEA Games appearance in style by scooping the men’s Ganda Putra gold today.

In the final held at the Chroy Changvar Convention Centre, the diversity of techniques of the national pair amazed the judges when they collected 9.945 points to defeat Filipino pair Alfau Jan Esmael Abad-Almohaidib Esmael Abad who scored 9.885 points.

Even sweeter, this was Azray and Azrol’s first appearance at the biennial sports event.

The success of a winning routine for the men’s doubles gold saw the twins, who were born six minutes apart, maintain Malaysia’s dominance in the Ganda Putra event (unarmed and with weapons) as Taqiyuddin Hamid-Sazlan Yuga clinched the gold medal at the 2021 edition in Hanoi, Vietnam last year.

“Even though this is my first Games, but with blessings, prayers and good fortune, I was able to bring glory to the country by delivering the first gold to the national silat camp,” said Azrol after the final action here.

He said it took them three years to master the martial art before the SEA Games, after starting silat at the age of four.

Azray said he never thought he would bask in the glory at the SEA Games on his very first appearance since taking up silat.

“I didn’t think about (winning gold), but I’ve have wanted to represent Malaysia since I was little, to make my mum and dad proud,” said the 21-year-old exponent.

He expressed his gratitude to everyone, especially his parents for their encouragement and support.

“Even though they were far away, they (parents) called to wish us the best and recite prayers for us so that we would be calm, and with those blessings we succeeded,” he said.

The pencak silat competition will continue tomorrow, which will see the open duelling competition with combat bouts on court.