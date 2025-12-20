56 gold medals at SEA Games, Malaysia’s highest since 2019

Malaysian athletes have set a record with 229 medals, comprising 56 gold, 57 silver and 116 bronze. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian contingent has claimed 56 gold medals at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand so far.

The haul also marks Malaysia’s best SEA Games gold medal tally in six years, beating the 55 won in the Philippines in 2019, Bernama reported.

It has also contributed to the national contingent surpassing its 200-medal target set for the games.

With the close of the 2025 SEA Games at Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok tonight, Malaysian athletes have already set a record with 229 medals – 56 gold, 57 silver and 116 bronze – marking their best performance outside Kuala Lumpur.

With this, Malaysia has moved up to fourth in the medal standings, surpassing Singapore, which garnered 52 golds, 60 silvers and 86 bronzes.

Host Thailand is poised to top the standings with 232 golds, 154 silvers and 106 bronzes, far ahead of Indonesia (91-111-129) and Vietnam (86-79-110).

Yesterday, day 10 of the games, Malaysia won 10 gold medals, including two each in squash, field hockey, and diving.

Other sports that added gold included shooting, track cycling, bowling and polo.

Today, Malaysia’s men’s sepak takraw team will face Indonesia in the semi-finals at Nakhon Pathom Stadium Gymnasium, 90 minutes from the city centre, for a spot in the final.

Malaysia will also face Indonesia in the women’s team event.