Sarawak flood victims top 3,000

A total of 25 flood relief centres are still active in Serian, Siburan, Sibu, Selangau, Bintulu and Sebau in Sarawak. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The number of flood victims at relief centres (PPS) in Sarawak had increased to 3,111 people from 962 families as of 8am today, compared to 2,802 people from 864 families yesterday evening.

According to the Sarawak disaster management committee (JPBN), 25 PPS are still active in Serian, Siburan, Sibu, Selangau, Bintulu and Sebau.

The PPS at SK Tanah Puteh, Serian, recorded the highest number of flood victims, totalling 431 individuals from 125 families, followed by the PPS at Dewan Masyarakat Serian (325 victims from 94 families) and the PPS at Dewan Suarah Bintulu (306 victims from 114 families), it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in Sabah, the number of victims remained at 366 people from 138 families at two PPS in the Beaufort district as of 8am today, unchanged from yesterday evening.

The Sabah JPBN secretariat said in a statement that 328 flood victims from 123 families were at the permanent evacuation centre at Dewan Slago, while the remaining 38 people, involving 15 families, were at the PPS at Dewan Sri Dayang Shahbandar, Padas Damit.