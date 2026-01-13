Sarawak takes over Bintulu Port in RM1.8bil deal

Deputy premier Douglas Uggah Embas said Sarawak’s acquisition of Bintulu Port marked another key step in strengthening the state’s economic position. (Bintulu Port pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Sarawak government has officially taken ownership of Bintulu Port following the acquisition of a RM1.8 billion stake in the Bintulu Port Authority.

Deputy premier Douglas Uggah Embas said the deal was successfully concluded through negotiations led by premier Abang Johari Openg, describing it as a significant milestone in Sarawak’s long-term economic strategy, Dayak Daily reported.

“The Bintulu Port Authority is ours. Now it (the negotiation) has been settled. They agreed to a very reasonable price of RM1.8 billion,” he was quoted as saying.

Uggah said the acquisition, which had been anticipated for years, marked another key step in strengthening the state’s economic position.

On July 17 last year, the Dewan Rakyat approved the Federal Port (Repeal) Bill 2024 and the Bintulu Port Authority (Dissolution) Bill 2024 without amendments, paving the way for the transfer of all powers, rights, liabilities and obligations of the port authority to the Sarawak government.

On another matter, Uggah said state revenue increased from RM6.5 billion in 2017 to RM14.2 billion in 2024, before easing slightly to RM13.5 billion in 2025.

He highlighted several major developments that took place under Abang Johari, including Sarawak’s stake in Affin Bank, the launch of Air Borneo, the acquisition of the Bakun hydroelectric dam, the establishment of the Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Future Fund and various green initiatives.