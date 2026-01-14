Couple found dead at Sri Aman home

Police at the residence of Andy Roy Junran in Taman Mutiara, Sri Aman, today. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A husband and wife in their 40s have been found dead in a bedroom of their home in Taman Mutiara, Sri Aman, Sarawak.

According to a report by The Borneo Post, the husband has been identified as Andy Roy Junran, a headmaster under the Lubok Antu education office, while the wife has only been identified as a nurse at Sri Aman Hospital.

It is understood that they have two daughters and a son, and have lived in the house for many years.

The education department expressed its condolences to Junran’s family, saying it had lost a leader who was committed to advancing and upholding the nation’s education system.

It is understood that Junran only reported for duty as headmaster at SK Sbangki, Lubok Antu, on Jan 5.

Sin Chew Daily reported police as saying investigations were ongoing and that no further details were available at the moment.