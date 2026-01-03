Trump says Venezuela’s Maduro captured after strikes

Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela’s largest military complex, is seen from a distance after a series of explosions in Caracas. (AFP pic)

WASHINGTON : The US has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, who has been taken out of the country, President Donald Trump said today.

The US has not made such a direct intervention in Latin America since the invasion of Panama in 1989 to depose military leader Manuel Noriega.

“The US has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Venezuelan government.

The US has accused Maduro of running a “narco-state” and rigging an election.

The Venezuelan leader, who succeeded Hugo Chavez to take power in 2013, has said Washington wants to take control of its oil reserves, the largest in the world.