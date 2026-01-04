Kelantan TRW, PDRM FC salary arrears cases unresolved, says league body

Kelantan The Road Warriors (in blue) and PDRM FC in a recent match. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The Malaysian Football League (MFL) today confirmed that two Super League clubs, Kelantan The Real Warriors (TRW) FC and bottom-placed PDRM FC, are facing cases involving arrears in player salaries.

In a statement, MFL said Kelantan TRW were instructed by the Financial Fair Play (FFP) First Instance Body (FIB) on Nov 14 to submit proof of payment or a payment plan by Dec 31 at the latest.

“The salary arrears involving Kelantan TRW relate to wages for the 2024–2025 season under the club’s previous ownership, while no outstanding salaries have been recorded so far for the 2025–2026 season.

“Besides Kelantan TRW, PDRM FC, who are also facing salary arrears for the current season, have likewise been instructed to submit the required FFP documents before the stipulated deadline,” the statement read.

MFL added that any decisions regarding the salary arrears cases involving both clubs will be deliberated at an upcoming FFP FIB meeting.

The Malaysia League governing body also said it is working closely with the Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFM) in addressing player salary arrears cases through the implementation of the FFP framework.

After 13 matches, Kelantan TRW sit 11th in the league standings with 11 points, while PDRM FC remain rooted to the bottom with just six points.