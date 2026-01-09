Somalia, US relations hit new low as Washington pauses aid to government

After the worst drought in four decades and the ongoing civil war in Somalia, malnutrition is widespread and foreign food aid is seen as essential. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : Relations between Somalia and the US hit a new low after Washington said it would pause further assistance that benefits the government in Mogadishu amid a dispute over the demolition of a World Food Programme warehouse.

The US State Department’s Under Secretary of Foreign Assistance in an X post on Wednesday said Somali government officials had destroyed a US funded WFP warehouse and illegally seized donor-funded food aid for vulnerable Somalis.

As a result, he said, Washington was suspending aid to Somalia. The value of the aid was not immediately clear.

A WFP spokesperson on Thursday told Reuters the program had retrieved 75 metric tons of nutritional commodities. A day earlier, another WFP spokesperson said the warehouse containing that same amount of assistance was demolished by port authorities.

Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier on Thursday had disputed the assertion that the US-provided aid had been stolen, and said it remained in WFP custody.

It said expansion and repurposing works had been taking place in the Mogadishu Port area, where the warehouse originally holding the aid – known as the blue warehouse – was located. Those operations “have not affected the custody, management, or distribution of humanitarian assistance,” it added.

The WFP spokesperson said on Wednesday that the agency was working with the authorities to address the issue and ensure the safe storage of food after the demolition of the warehouse.

“The warehouse contained 75 metric tons of specialized nutritious foods intended for the treatment of malnourished pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls and young children. The warehouse is crucial for WFP’s emergency operations at a moment when almost a quarter of the population (4.4 million people) are facing crisis levels of hunger or worse,” the spokesperson said.

A Mogadishu Port Authority shipment handover note, seen by Reuters and dated Wednesday, says WFP took over the food that had been “earlier shifted from the blue warehouse” to another warehouse. The note appears to be signed by a WFP Somalia official and includes a handwritten comment saying WFP will confirm final receipt of the food once a lab test confirms it is suitable for human consumption.

According to a letter to the WFP country director seen by Reuters, Somalia’s Ministry of Ports and Marine Transport in November provided official notice that the program was required to vacate the blue warehouse by Dec 31 as a result of plans to relocate port offices.

The US State Department said on Wednesday that any resumption in assistance would be dependent on Somalia’s government taking accountability and remedial steps.

Since returning to office last year, the Trump administration has more widely slashed US aid spending, shifting the US priority in Africa from assistance to trade.