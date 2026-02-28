Iran supreme leader Khamenei targeted in US-Israeli strikes

An Israeli security source said Israel targeted high-profile people, including the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, involved in the plans to destroy Israel. (EPA Images pic)

JERUSALEM : The joint Israeli-US strikes on Iran today targeted the Islamic republic’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian, Israel’s public broadcaster reported.

“Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were among the targets of the attack,” Kan reported on its X account, citing an Israeli source.

A journalist on air also mentioned Ali Shamkhani, adviser to the supreme leader and former defence minister, while noting that he did not know whether the objectives of the strikes had been achieved.

“In our opening salvo, we went after targets that are high-profile, people involved in the plans to destroy Israel,” an Israeli security source told journalists, speaking on condition of anonymity.