More explosions heard in Dubai, Doha and Manama

A yacht sails past a plume of smoke rising from the port of Jebel Ali following a reported Iranian strike in Dubai. (AFP pic)

DUBAI : Fresh blasts were heard across the Gulf cities of Dubai, Doha and Manama on Sunday morning after a day of Iran strikes in the region in retaliation for US and Israeli attacks.

AFP reporters heard blasts in Dubai, in the UAE, in Doha, Qatar, and in Manama, Bahrain, where sirens were activated.

The new explosions came after a day of deadly Iranian strikes in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, which saw military bases and infrastructure, including airports, hit across the Gulf – except for mediator Oman.

The attacks raised fears of a wider conflict and rattled a region long seen as a haven of peace and security in the turbulent Middle East.

Across the UAE, Iran fired 137 missiles and 209 drones at the territory, the country’s defence ministry said, with fires and smoke reaching landmarks The Palm and Burj Al Arab.

At Abu Dhabi’s airport, at least one person was killed and seven wounded during what the facility’s authority called an “incident”. Dubai airport, the world’s busiest for international traffic and Kuwait’s airport were also hit.

In Qatar, officials said Iran had launched 65 missiles and 12 drones towards the Gulf state, most of which were intercepted, but eight people were injured in the salvos, with one of them in critical condition.

On the first day of the strikes, smoke poured from US bases in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain’s capital, Manama, home of the American navy’s Fifth Fleet, witnesses saw, with bases also targeted in Kuwait.

The oil-and-gas-rich Arab monarchies, lying just across the Gulf from Iran, are long-term American allies and host a clutch of US military bases.

In Manama, the Iranian attacks saw drones and shrapnel slam into residential buildings, with video on social media showing smoke and fire from high-rises.

Saturday’s unprecedented barrage also targeted Qatar’s Al Udeid base, the region’s biggest US military base, as well as Riyadh and eastern Saudi Arabia.